Sunday's game at Tom Gola Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) taking on the La Salle Explorers (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 victory, heavily favoring Virginia.

The Cavaliers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 87-81 win against Missouri.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, La Salle 59

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers defeated the Missouri Tigers in an 87-81 win on November 30. It was their signature win of the season.

Virginia has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 111) on November 30

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 169) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 176) on November 8

81-59 over Tulane (No. 181) on November 24

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 233) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG%

15.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 43.5 FG% Kymora Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Jillian Brown: 8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

8.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.5 FG% London Clarkson: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.4 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.9 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (188th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.