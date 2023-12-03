Sunday's ACC schedule will see the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) square off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Louisville matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-13.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-13.5) 147.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Hokies' eight games this season have hit the over.

Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.

Cardinals games have hit the over five out of six times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Virginia Tech is 57th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (66th).

Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

