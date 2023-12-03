Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 79, Louisville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-11.0)

Virginia Tech (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Virginia Tech is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Louisville's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Hokies are 4-4-0 and the Cardinals are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball and are giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball.

Virginia Tech is 289th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 its opponents average.

Virginia Tech connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Hokies average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (123rd in college basketball), and allow 90 points per 100 possessions (199th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.3 per game (135th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (103rd in college basketball).

