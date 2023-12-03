ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Hokies are 12.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -12.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Virginia Tech has had an average of 143 points in its games this season, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Hokies are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Louisville (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than Virginia Tech (4-4-0) this year.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 4 50% 74.4 150.8 68.6 143.2 142.8 Louisville 4 66.7% 76.4 150.8 74.6 143.2 144.7

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Virginia Tech covered nine times in 21 games with a spread in conference play last season.

The 74.4 points per game the Hokies record are the same as the Cardinals allow.

Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0 Louisville 2-4-0 1-0 5-1-0

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Louisville 13-4 Home Record 4-13 2-9 Away Record 0-11 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.