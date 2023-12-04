For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alexander Ovechkin a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Ovechkin has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

