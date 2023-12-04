The injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) currently features four players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Illness T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Travis Dermott D Questionable Upper Body Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Washington concedes 2.8 goals per game (59 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of -9, they are 23rd in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

It has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +6.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

