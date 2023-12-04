Capitals vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - December 4
The injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) currently features four players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Washington concedes 2.8 goals per game (59 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of -9, they are 23rd in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- It has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +6.
Capitals vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-110)
|Capitals (-110)
|6
