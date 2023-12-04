Having taken four in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Washington Capitals on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Coyotes play the Capitals.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (59 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 21 5 9 14 11 8 0% John Carlson 21 1 13 14 34 17 - Tom Wilson 21 8 5 13 16 18 29.4% Dylan Strome 21 8 3 11 7 16 53% Connor McMichael 21 5 5 10 5 8 34.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players