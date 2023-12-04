The Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 21 contests give him 14 points on the season.

Carlson is a key contributor for Washington, with 14 total points this season. In 21 contests, he has netted one goal and provided 13 assists.

This season, Tom Wilson has scored eight goals and contributed five assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 13.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 5-2-0 record this season, with a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 7 games, he has 225 saves, and has conceded 16 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 13 assists this season.

Schmaltz is another key contributor for Arizona, with 18 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added 13 assists in 23 games for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has given up 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and racked up 288 saves.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.38 31st 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.81 10th 31st 27.2 Shots 27.9 29th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 25.64% Power Play % 8.33% 32nd 15th 80.25% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 14th

