You can wager on player prop bet odds for Clayton Keller, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals ahead of their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Monday at Mullett Arena.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ovechkin has totaled five goals and nine assists in 21 games for Washington, good for 14 points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

John Carlson is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 14 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 13 assists in 21 games.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Tom Wilson has earned eight goals on the season, chipping in five assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Keller has been a top contributor on Arizona this season, with 21 points in 23 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) to the team.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

