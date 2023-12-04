Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We've got you covered.

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Osbourn High School at Annandale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4

6:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Annandale, VA

Annandale, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

McLean High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Braddock High School at Marshall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis High School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Liberty High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at Alexandria City High School