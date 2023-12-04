Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Franklin County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
