On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Joel Edmundson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Edmundson has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

