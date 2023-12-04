The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will John Carlson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Carlson has picked up four assists on the power play.

Carlson's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 30:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:40 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:23 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 29:39 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

