John Carlson will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes play at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Carlson's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Carlson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Carlson has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Carlson has a point in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Carlson has an assist in 10 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Carlson has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

