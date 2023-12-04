For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Fehervary a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.