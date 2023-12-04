Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
Should you bet on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|1:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.