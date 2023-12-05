Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Alexandria County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity School At Meadow View at Immanuel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.