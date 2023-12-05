Bucks vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - December 5
See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6), which currently has three players listed, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (12-7) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Bucks won their most recent matchup 132-121 against the Hawks on Saturday. In the victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Knicks earned a 119-106 win over the Raptors. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the team with 22 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Groin
|8.1
|3.9
|1.7
|Pat Connaughton
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|5.8
|3.5
|2
|Andre Jackson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|2.3
|1.3
|0.7
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|20.4
|10.2
|5.5
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-6.5
|223.5
