If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fairfax County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Christian School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Fairfax High School