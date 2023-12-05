Tuesday's game between the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) and George Mason Patriots (7-1) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Mason vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, George Mason 66

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-9.5)

Tennessee (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Tennessee has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while George Mason is 4-1-0. A total of four out of the Volunteers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Patriots' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots put up 75.5 points per game (171st in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (56th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

George Mason averages 35.6 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

George Mason connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 39.8% rate (20th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

George Mason has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.