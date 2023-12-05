George Mason vs. Tennessee December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will play the George Mason Patriots (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
George Mason Players to Watch
- Dalton Knecht: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Josiah-Jordan James: 10.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jordan Gainey: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Knecht: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- James: 10.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aidoo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Gainey: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vescovi: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
George Mason vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|171st
|76.4
|Points Scored
|70.2
|258th
|24th
|60
|Points Allowed
|62.8
|58th
|119th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|35.4
|126th
|219th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|196th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8
|126th
|145th
|14
|Assists
|11.2
|280th
|107th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.2
|186th
