The George Mason Patriots (7-1) are big, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -15.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Betting Records & Stats

George Mason has played three games this season that have gone over 134.5 combined points scored.

George Mason's games this year have had a 140.3-point total on average, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

George Mason's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

George Mason came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Patriots have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

George Mason has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 57.1% 76.3 151.8 67 131.8 138.9 George Mason 3 60% 75.5 151.8 64.8 131.8 139.5

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots score an average of 75.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67 the Volunteers allow.

When it scores more than 67 points, George Mason is 3-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0 George Mason 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

George Mason vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee George Mason 14-2 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

