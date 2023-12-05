Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lee County, Virginia today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washburn School at Thomas Walker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ewing, VA

Ewing, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock County High School at Lee High School