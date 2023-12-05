The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Liberty Flames (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents have knocked down.

Liberty is 5-0 when it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.

The Flames are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils sit at 362nd.

The Flames put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (80) than the Delta Devils allow (84.1).

Liberty is 3-0 when scoring more than 84.1 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.

Liberty made 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule