Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Roanoke County, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Fleming High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Byrd High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Valley Christian School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.