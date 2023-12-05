Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Russell County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
