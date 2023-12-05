The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today, we've got the information.

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bayside High School at Frank W. Cox High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Run High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallwood High School at Landstown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Princess Anne High School at First Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocean Lakes High School at Kempsville High School