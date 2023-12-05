The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-24.5) 124.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-23.5) 124.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends

Virginia has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of three out of the Cavaliers' eight games this season have hit the over.

North Carolina Central has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Eagles' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Virginia is 37th in the country. It is far higher than that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

