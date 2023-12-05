Tuesday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at John Paul Jones Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-55 and heavily favors Virginia to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 76, North Carolina Central 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-21.3)

Virginia (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Virginia has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 4-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cavaliers are 3-5-0 and the Eagles are 4-3-0.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.9 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 54.0 per outing (second in college basketball).

Virginia records 29.3 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) while conceding 31.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.1 boards per game.

Virginia connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) while shooting 38.8% from deep (29th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 26.9%.

The Cavaliers rank 182nd in college basketball by averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in college basketball, allowing 76.4 points per 100 possessions.

Virginia has won the turnover battle by 5.7 turnovers per game, committing 8.3 (eighth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.0 (76th in college basketball).

