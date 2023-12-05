The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena as big, 24.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The point total is set at 124.5 for the matchup.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -24.5 124.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 124.5 points four times.

Virginia's games this season have had an average of 120.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia's .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than North Carolina Central's .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 124.5 % of Games Over 124.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 4 50% 66.9 143.2 54 123.4 127.1 North Carolina Central 6 85.7% 76.3 143.2 69.4 123.4 137.9

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The 66.9 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Eagles give up.

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 5-3-0 0-1 3-5-0 North Carolina Central 4-3-0 0-1 4-3-0

Virginia vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia North Carolina Central 15-1 Home Record 13-1 6-5 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

