Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates will take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-125 loss to the Magic (his most recent game) Gafford produced 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 8.2 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 19 21.8 PR -- 17.4 19.7



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the 76ers

Gafford has taken 5.9 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 5.8% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 113.1 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 30 12 7 3 0 5 0

