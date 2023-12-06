Deni Avdija and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija, in his last time out, had six points and five assists in a 130-125 loss to the Magic.

We're going to break down Avdija's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.3 11.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA -- 21.3 20.2 PR -- 17.6 16.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Avdija has made 4.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.0% of his team's total makes.

Avdija's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.7.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked 16th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 21st in the NBA, conceding 26.9 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 28 16 5 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.