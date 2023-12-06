Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emporia County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Emporia County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Emporia County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greensville County High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Windsor, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
