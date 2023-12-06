Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westfield High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Herndon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McLean High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
