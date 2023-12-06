Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Franklin County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Sussex, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
