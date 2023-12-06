Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Lexington County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lexington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Defiance High School at Rockbridge County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Lexington, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
