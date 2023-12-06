Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mathews County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Mathews County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mathews County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mathews High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
