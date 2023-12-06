The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) travel to face the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-3.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-3.5) 145.5 -178 +144 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Monarchs' five games have hit the over.

William & Mary has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six Tribe games this season have gone over the point total.

