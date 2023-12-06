Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Patrick County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Patrick County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Patrick County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick County High School at Chatham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Chatham, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
