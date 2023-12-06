Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Petersburg County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Petersburg County, Virginia today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southampton High School at Appomattox Regional Governor's School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.