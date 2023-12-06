The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

This season, Richmond has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 314th.

The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).

Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule