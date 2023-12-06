The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • This season, Richmond has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 314th.
  • The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
  • Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Queens W 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary W 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 Charlotte - Robins Center

