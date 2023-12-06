Wednesday's contest at McLeod Center has the Richmond Spiders (5-3) squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 victory for Richmond, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 75, Northern Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-1.3)

Richmond (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa's record against the spread this season is 1-5-0, while Richmond's is 6-2-0. The Panthers have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spiders have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and conceding 66.3 per outing, 78th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

Richmond falls short in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It grabs 31 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.

Richmond hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.1% from beyond the arc (66th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Richmond has committed 7.1 turnovers per game (first in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than the 11.6 it forces (223rd in college basketball).

