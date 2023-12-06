The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Tytan Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Logan Wolf: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Duax: 5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 68.9 249th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 30.5 258th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 300th 11.6 Assists 12.2 249th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.