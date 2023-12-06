Richmond vs. Northern Iowa December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Richmond Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Duax: 5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
