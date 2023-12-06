High school basketball competition in Salem County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Salem County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hidden Valley High School at Glenvar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
  • Location: Salem, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.