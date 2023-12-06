Player prop betting options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Target Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Towns on Wednesday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (22.2).
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Towns has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -164) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Wednesday's points prop for Anthony Edwards is 26.5. That is 0.3 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
  • Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
14.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -132)
  • The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).
  • Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 15.5 points. That is 1.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.
  • He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).
  • Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

