How to Watch VCU vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (5-2) face the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPNU.
VCU vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- VCU has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Rams are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 215th.
- The Rams score an average of 68 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Tigers allow.
- VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, VCU put up 73 points per game last season, 4.3 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).
- At home, the Rams gave up 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.5).
- At home, VCU drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|L 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Penn State
|W 86-74
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 63-60
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
