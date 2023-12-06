The Memphis Tigers (4-0) face the VCU Rams (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.

VCU vs. Memphis Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

VCU vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 79.4 21st 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 264th 30.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.1 310th 179th 13.0 Assists 15.6 28th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.0 291st

