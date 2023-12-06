The Long Island Sharks (1-7) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. LIU Scoring Comparison

  • The Sharks score an average of 55.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies give up.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
  • The Hokies record 78.0 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.1 the Sharks give up.
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.
  • LIU has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 48.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks concede defensively.

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Elizabeth Kitley: 23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)
  • Matilda Ekh: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Cayla King: 7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Rose Micheaux: 5.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Kansas W 59-58 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Tulane W 76-70 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 @ LSU L 82-64 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Cassell Coliseum
12/10/2023 Radford - Cassell Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

