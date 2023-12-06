The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Monarchs have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • William & Mary has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 234th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Monarchs sit at 202nd.
  • The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 71.7 the Monarchs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, William & Mary is 3-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • William & Mary averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 62.2 away.
  • The Tribe allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
  • William & Mary drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC W 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/28/2023 @ Norfolk State L 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/2/2023 @ Richmond L 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

