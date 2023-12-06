William & Mary vs. Old Dominion December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-4) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Moss: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jack Karasinski: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Sean Houpt: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
William & Mary vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|40th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
